Naked man attempts to abduct woman in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an attempted abduction that took place in Pembroke Pines.

It happened Monday at approximately 1:50 p.m. in the area of Southwest 68th Terrace and 4th Street.

According to police, a woman was walking along the road when a four-door dark-colored newer model Mazda sedan began to follow her.

The driver was described as a tall, thin Black man wearing no clothes, and police said he began making lewd comments to the woman while driving next to her.

Authorities said the victim began to walk faster to get away from the suspect, but he then used his car to block her path and attempted to grab her by the arm.

The victim slapped the suspect’s arm and ran away, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.