Tapir briefly escapes from enclosure at Zoo Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami staff members are discussing modifications that need to be made after a tapir briefly escaped from its enclosure Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill confirmed.

According to a news release, the adult male Malayan tapir jumped out of its exhibit habitat around 7:45 a.m. after apparently being startled by maintenance machinery that was operating near the area.

“The breach was immediately reported via radio and protocols that have been established and practiced in accordance with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums guidelines were initialized,” the news release stated. “The animal was quickly contained in a secure area where the Animal Health Team, in close coordination with the Animal Science Team, was able to successfully tranquilize the animal and transport it to its secure holding space at approximately 8:50 AM.”

According to Zoo Miami, the tapir was never in a public area that presented a threat to the general public.

The tapir is now back in its holding facility as staff members decide what modifications need to be made to its exhibit habitat to prevent another escape.