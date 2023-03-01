72º

12-year-old girl reported missing in Margate after failing to return home from school

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Margate Police Department)

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Brandi Williams was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.

Police said Williams never returned home from school.

She is described by police as a Black female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs between 110-120 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a multi-color backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

