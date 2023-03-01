BSO: ‘They missed a whole bomb in my bag,’ woman says at FLL, landing her in jail

26-year-old Dorian Young Davis of Dayton is accused of making a bogus bomb threat at FLL.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Ohio woman Tuesday after they accused her of making a bogus bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies responded to Terminal 1 at around 1:05 p.m. after TSA reported a security alert from a carry-on bag belonging to Dorion Young Davis of Dayton, who turned 26 years old on Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said while being patted down by a TSA agent, Davis was heard saying: “Whole time they missed a whole bomb in my bag!”

Detectives have not said what item caused the security alert.

Davis was arrested and later transported to BSO Main Jail without incident.

She is facing a charge of making a false report or bomb threat against the government or publicly owned property.