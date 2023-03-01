Davie Fire Capt. fighting cancer retires, receives surprise from crew members

DAVIE, Fla. – A man who spent more than two decades fighting fires and now fighting cancer, received the surprise of a lifetime from his family and fellow firefighters on Wednesday.

“He’s extra emotional and he’s not really a very emotional guy, so when you get it out of him, it’s a big deal,” said Gina Hudson.

Gina is the wife of Davie Fire Captain Richard Hudson, who officially retired Wednesday, following more than 25 years of service.

His family told Local 10 News that Hudson’s career was almost cut short when he was first diagnosed with Leukemia four years ago.

“He was originally diagnosed back in 2019, and he did 10 months of treatment and went into remission,” said Hudson. “We thought everything was great -- one year, two years, everything was good. We got to three years, six months from retirement, and we found out it was back.”

After his cancer returned, Hudson received a bone marrow transplant at Memorial West Hospital a little over a week ago.

The donor was none other than his own daughter, Holly Hudson.

“It’s a very humbling experience and I think anyone should apply to be a bone marrow donor because (it) gives the gift of life,” (Holly) Hudson said. “I’m just grateful that I get to give the man who gave me the gift of life, the gift of life.”

Hudson’s recent transplant left him unable to take part in the normal retirement ceremony, which is why his colleagues decided to surprise him Wednesday.

Crew members were seen gathering outside Hudson’s hospital window for the traditional final radio call.

“For the last 25 years of service, that radio has told him where to go, when to go, how to do things and today’s message was really important because it was officially congratulating him,” said Daniel Moran, Assistant Fire Chief for the Town of Davie.

“Ritchie is now off duty from his post as training captain 291 for the Town of Davie Fire Department,” Moran announced on the final call.

“I love you guys, I love all of you. Thank you. I appreciate you,” said Hudson.

Gina told Local 10 News that it’s a moment and a surprise that her husband will remember for the rest of his life.

“He was in tears,” she said. “We tried to keep it a surprise as long as we could. I think he started getting a little suspicious this morning once he saw the trucks pulling up.”

Crew members continued to show support for Hudson in his latest battle with cancer.

“We’re here for you, we know you’re going to fight, we know you’re going to recover from this cancer and we want to wish you well in your next chapter of life,” said Moran.

Hudson’s family is hoping that he will be released from the hospital in the next couple of days or weeks.

They told Local 10 News that once he’s given the green light and cleared by doctors, the family plans on traveling the country in their new RV.