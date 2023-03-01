Florida Lottery: Winning Fantasy Five ticket sold in Miami Beach about to expire

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Lottery is urging people to check their Fantasy 5 tickets as one winning ticket that was sold in Miami Beach is about to expire.

The ticket is worth $186,052.70 and is set to expire Wednesday, March 15, at midnight.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the Sept. 16, 2022, drawing were:

3 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 34

According to Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix, located at 6876 Collins Avenue.

Hey #MiamiBeach! A Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $186,000 expires on March 15th! Click the link for more details! 👉https://t.co/qBNq1GnsrR pic.twitter.com/1o90OFayfW — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) March 1, 2023

Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from that store are urged to check their tickets from the Sept. 16 drawing.

“While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office,” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated.

Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order.

Players can also win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played.

“If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers,” the news release stated. “Since the game’s inception, more than 999 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winning tickets have totaled more than $5 billion in prizes, generated more than $3.87 billion for education, and created 16 millionaires.”

For more information, call the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at 850-487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com.