Jury selected in trial of Miami Beach officer accused of beating up tourists

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Almost two years after five Miami Beach police officers were arrested after punching and kicking two men during a pair of violent arrests in a hotel lobby, one of the first of four expected trials is set to begin Thursday.

On Wednesday, attorneys representing Miami Beach Police Officer Kevin Perez chose a jury that will determine whether Perez committed third-degree felony battery for his part in the violent arrests of Dalonta Crudup and Khalid Vaughn.

After interviewing 75 possible jurors, the selected jury will consist of four men and four women with one alternate included.

Prosecutors said the decision to go to court was made after they received the victim’s medical records and further investigated the incident that occurred on July 26, 2021, inside the Royal Palm Hotel on Collins Avenue.

Crudup was initially arrested after being accused of striking a police officer with a scooter he was riding early that morning.

He told Local 10 News he didn’t know police were chasing him because he was driving with his headphones on.

When he finally realized the officers were after him, he said he took off because he was scared and ran into the hotel where he was staying.

Surveillance video showed an officer holding Crudup at gunpoint and Crudup followed orders to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back.

Prosecutors said when Crudup was in handcuffs, Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez, who are not related, took turns striking and kicking him.

Authorities said Vaughn was allegedly tackled and beaten up by a third police officer, Robert Sabater, and punched by two others after filming the incident with his cellphone.

According to prosecutors, Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez are facing one count of felony battery and Officer Steven Serrano is facing one count of official misconduct. All three counts are third-degree felonies.

The trial is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.