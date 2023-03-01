Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava launches re-election campaign

MIAMI – Incumbent Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will seek a second term in 2024.

She announced her re-election campaign in an email to supporters Wednesday.

“Two years ago, I made a promise to build a government that listens, responds, and innovates for the future because we have to win the future! I am proud to say we are winning because residents like you have been active participants in our democracy,” she wrote. “Today, with a renewed commitment to deliver vision, integrity and results for Miami-Dade County, I am launching my campaign for re-election to continue the work we started.”

In the email, Levine Cava, 67, touted her accomplishments in office.

“We’ve passed historic tax cuts to lower costs for residents, worked to reduce gun violence, launched an emergency rental assistance program to tackle our affordability crisis, and developed the Miami-Dade Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

Levine Cava made history as Miami-Dade County’s first woman and Jewish mayor. She was also the first non-Hispanic candidate to win the seat in decades when she was elected in 2020, beating then-county commissioner and current Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

While the election was officially non-partisan, Levine Cava is a registered Democrat.

No notable challengers have announced plans to run in the November 2024 election.