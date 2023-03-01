New video shows shocked deputies discovering endangered Key deer stuffed in SUV

MARATHON, Fla. – Newly-released body camera video shows surprised Monroe County deputies discovering an endangered Key deer stuffed inside an SUV last summer.

On an early morning in July 2022, deputies said they pulled over Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, near Curry Hammock State Park in Marathon and found an injured deer inside their vehicle, on top of a cooler, lawn chairs and other various objects.

“Why is there a deer? Why is there a deer in the back of this car?” a perplexed deputy is heard exclaiming on the footage, after discovering the distressed deer.

Authorities released dashboard camera footage of the incident last year.

The two men are heard in the body camera footage claiming they hit the deer after getting off the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, but never called authorities.

Deputies said their story beggared belief.

“I’m not buying the story,” one deputy said.

“I’m not, either,” another said.

The deputies noted a hole in the men’s story: they said Key deer aren’t known to live in that specific area.

“We know there’s no key deer in Vaca Cut,” a deputy said on the video. “No, there’s only key deer in Big Pine.”

Authorities said the men claimed to have “put it inside their vehicle in order to take it to Miami to get it help.”

After more officials are seen in the video arriving to the scene, the injured animal was taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service facility on Big Pine Key, where a veterinarian found the deer to have its “back legs paralyzed and a shattered pelvis.”

The deer had to be euthanized.

Hernandez Pena and Leon Valdes face animal cruelty charges.

Local 10 News contacted the suspects’ listed attorney and is awaiting a response.

Prosecutors said the case remained active as of Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled for March 22.