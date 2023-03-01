Officer possibly involved in accidental shooting at Coral Gables restaurant

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A police officer was possibly involved in an accidental shooting in Coral Gables Tuesday night that left one person injured.

The incident was reported at Sushi Maki, located at 2334 Ponce De Leon.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene early Wednesday morning as there was a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the incident, however sources told Local 10 News that a police officer from an unknown agency was having dinner at the restaurant when his or her gun accidentally discharged, striking one person.

We’re told the victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately known.

