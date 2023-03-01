SUV slams into power pole, bursting into flames in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A vehicle burst into flames after a driver lost control and slammed into a Broward County power pole.

The fire engulfed the silver Toyota SUV, and police said the force from the crash was so strong, it cracked the pole.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of 7200 W. Sunrise Blvd in Plantation.

Authorities said the car burst into flames as a result of the collision.

Car burst into flames (WPLG)

Good Samaritans pulled the driver from the burning car and he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The vehicle hit the pole with such force it almost came down completely, but the high tension power lines kept it upright, officials said.

Police officers used their fire extinguishers to get the blaze under control.

Authorities have yet to provide any updates on the driver’s condition.