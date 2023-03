MEDLEY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a fire at a warehouse on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Firefighters responded at about 11 a.m., to the industrial building at 9060 NW 82 Ave., in Medley, MDFR records show.

Aerial video from SKY 10 showed crews using a front loader tractor to move wet and burned rubbish out of the warehouse. Workers evacuated the building and no one was injured, according to MDFR.

