Hollywood commissioners rank Orangebrook golf course renovation proposals

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood landmark is one step closer to getting a much-needed facelift.

Commissioners discussed the Orangebrook Golf & Country Club project for more than three hours on Wednesday.

It is in desperate need of repair and renovation.

A number of developers have come forward with their visions for the 245 prime acres just off I-95.

Commissioners ranked three proposals based on which they liked best.

Voters approved a bond in 2019 to fix up the golf course. Thirty six holes would be renovated and a new 15,000 square foot multi-use clubhouse would be built, as well as improving course draining.

Each of the three proposals included a resort hotel to support the golf course, as well as residential development ranging from 210 to 800 units along Pembroke Road, which is at the south end of the property.

Around 30 residents spoke at the commission meeting, concerned about traffic a residential development would bring to the area along with taking away critical green space.

After ranking the proposals, commissioners voted 4-3 on their favorites.

GCF PPG Development came in as number one, E2L Real Estate Solutions was second and former golf pro Ernie Els proposal came in third.

“We feel comfortable the GCF PPG team will bring to you all that you wanted for Orangebrook, all that we know the residents wanted for Ornagebrook,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

Now that the proposals are ranked, negotiations still need to take place before any work can begin on the golf course.