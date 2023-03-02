Man accused of threatening woman with knife in Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 55-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Wednesday after threatening a woman with a knife, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the 44-year-old victim told deputies that Armando Martinez-Corrales grabbed a knife from her hands while she was preparing food around 6:10 p.m. at a home on Fifth Avenue.

Linhardt said Martinez-Corrales threatened to stab the victim and then left the home.

His relationship to the victim was not immediately known.

Linhardt said Martinez-Corrales was found a short time later sleeping on a boat on Sixth Avenue and was taken into custody.

He faces an aggravated assault charge.

The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately released.