Missing 3-year-old girl, mother found safe in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing by the Department of Children and Families has been found safe with her 21-year-old mother.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, the toddler, Ava Joseph, and her biological mother were found during a traffic stop in North Miami.

Thomas said Ava was reported missing by DCF due to an “ongoing DCF investigation.”

According to authorities, before being found Thursday, Ava had last been seen on Jan. 2 leaving Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami with her mother, Jennifer Joseph.

They were traveling in a 2016 blue Kia Forte.

While Ava hadn’t been seen since Jan. 2, the investigation was reported by DCF to Miami-Dade police on Tuesday.

Thomas said the City of Miami Police Department will take over the investigation.

It’s unclear whether Joseph will face charges.