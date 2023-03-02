Police officers screen school buses in Fort Lauderdale after a bogus anonymous bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers responded to two Broward County public schools on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale to investigate an anonymous threat about bombs in school buses. The threat turned out to be bogus.

officers started to screen school buses at about 1 p.m., at Dillard Elementary School, at 2330 NW 12 Ct., and at North Fork Elementary School, at 101 NW 15 Ave., according to Detective Ali Adamson, of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Adamson also reported that police dogs were helping the officers, and the goal was for school administrators to go forward with dismissal once the buses were cleared.

Cathleen Brennan, of the Broward County Public Schools, reported at about 3:40 p.m. that the two schools’ administrators had received an all-clear from police and proceeded with dismissal as scheduled.

Detectives were also searching for the person who reported the threats. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

Locations