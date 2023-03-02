Police searching for 3-year-old Miami girl last seen 2 months ago

MIAMI – Authorities in South Florida are searching for a missing child and her mother.

Police say 3-year-old Ava Joseph was last seen on Jan. 2.

She was leaving Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami with her mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Joseph, authorities said.

They were traveling in a 2016 blue Kia Forte with Florida license plate number 28AQRT.

The child is described as a Black female, three feet tall, weighing 40 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say the child may be in need of services.

While she hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, the investigation was reported by the Department of Children and Families to Miami-Dade Police on Feb. 28, according to MDPD.

Police did not say why the child was reported missing despite reportedly being with her mother.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.