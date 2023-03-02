Vacation nightmare: Hit and run leaves Miami tourist severely injured

MIAMI, Fla. – On Christmas morning, Leighan Pearson gave her 28-year-old son a gift to vacation in South Florida. She says she surprised her son, Jordan, with a ticket to Miami.

Three days after arriving in Miami, he was hit while riding a motorcyle and the driver who hit him took off.

Now, Pearson, who lives in Scotland, is hoping that person responsible for the hit and run that left her son, Jordan Rennie, severely injured will come forward. His injuries were so severe that Rennie had to have part of his leg amputated.

“This person drove off and left my child on the road to die. I want this person to please come forward,” Pearson says.

It was the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 17, when Rennie was hit by a driver in a dark-colored Ford Expedition at Northwest 95th Street and Sixth Avenue.

“I have to thank God that he is able to talk to me and communicate,” says Pearson.

Rennie has a message, too, for the driver.

“Can you please admit fault and come forward? I lost my leg. You destroyed my life.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Rennie’s medical bills and for the family’s travels.