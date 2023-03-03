Accuser testifies in Miami Beach police officer’s battery trial

Dalonta Crudup took the witness stand Friday for day two of the trial of Kevin Perez, the Miami Beach police officer accused of third-degree felony battery for his alleged actions during Crudup’s arrest nearly two years ago.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dalonta Crudup took the witness stand Friday for day two of the trial of Kevin Perez, the Miami Beach police officer accused of third-degree felony battery for his alleged actions during Crudup’s arrest nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors say Crudup initially encountered police on the street, when officers requested several vehicles be removed. He then allegedly drove away on a scooter, away from officers.

“Why didn’t you stop?” prosecutors asked Crudup on the witness stand.

“I was scared for my life,” he testified.

Crudup then ran into the Royal Palm Hotel.

In the elevator, video shows a lieutenant stopping him at gunpoint.

It’s after Crudup was on the ground and cuffed, when Perez allegedly kicked him, hit him and later slammed him to the ground.

“I couldn’t move,” Crudup said. “Officers had their knees everywhere.”

Crudup later pointed out his injuries for the jury.

On cross-examination, Perez’s attorney began by pointing out that Crudup was less-than-forthcoming during his deposition.

“‘Did you strike a police officer with your scooter that night?’ You refused to answer,” defense attorney Robert Buschel asked.

“Yes, sir, I did,” Crudup replied.

Cross-examination continued into Friday evening.

Related stories