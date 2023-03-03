Aventura police searching for thief who stole over $2K in beauty supplies

Aventura police are asking for the public's help in finding a thief after he was caught on camera stealing over @2k in beauty supplies from Aventura store

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a thief after he was caught on camera stealing beauty supplies from a store in Aventura.

According to Aventura police, the theft happened in January at an Ulta Beauty store on Biscayne Boulevard and 210th Street.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video that shows a man wearing a gold medallion around his neck and grabbing supplies off of the shelves.

Authorities said the man went straight to the fragrance department, put the stolen goods in a bag, and then walked out of the store.

Police said the thief stole more than $2,000 worth of beauty supplies before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to call the Aventura Police Department at 305-466-8989.