A fire was reported Friday morning in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a fire erupted Friday morning at a storage facility in Miramar.

The storage facility is located in the 2800 block of North Commerce Parkway.

Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There’s no word yet on the extent of damage to the building.