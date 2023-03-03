Florida woman wins Lottery scratch-off game after making pit stop at gas station

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 67-year-old woman is $1 million richer after making a pit stop at a gas station, the Florida Lottery confirmed Thursday.
Janice Ryan, of Pensacola, claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game this week at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
According to the Florida Lottery, Ryan purchased her winning ticket at a Lucky Penny gas station in her hometown.
The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”
Penny for your thoughts…Janice Ryan of #Pensacola went to Lucky Penny, bought a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket, and won a $1 million prize! What would you do with $1 million? https://t.co/xrT1cU75j8— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) March 2, 2023
