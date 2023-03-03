Hialeah police arrest man accused of firing at food truck

HIALEAH, Fla. – Nearly a year after the crime, Hialeah police apprehended a man Thursday suspected of shooting at a food truck.

Jose Giraldo Valdes, 26, now faces five attempted murder charges in connection with the April 20, 2022 shots fired incident, which happened at around 11 p.m. at a used car dealership parking lot at 1175 SE 8th Ave.

Police arrested an accused accomplice, Jennifer Hernandez, also 26, about a month after the shooting. Hernandez told police that Valdes is her child’s father.

Jennifer Hernandez

According to police, Valdes, firing from the passenger’s seat of Hernandez’s SUV, struck several cars in the parking lot.

None of the five people near the line of fire were hurt, police said.

An arrest report doesn’t reveal a motive for the crime, but said Hernandez had confessed following her May 2022 arrest.

Hialeah police caught Valdes Thursday in the area of West 28th Avenue and 71st Street.

Aside from the five attempted murder charges, Valdes also faces a charge of shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

He was being held without bond as of Friday morning.