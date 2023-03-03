March marks Kidney Disease Awareness Month

MIAMI – Dr. Giselle Guerra, medical director of the kidney transplant program at the Miami Transplant Institute at Jackson Memorial Hospital said an estimated 37 million Americans are suffering from chronic kidney disease but many are unaware since symptoms don’t appear until it’s advanced.

“Chronic kidney disease here in the United States is very rampant, the main reason for that is the two most common causes of kidney disease is diabetes and hypertension. And as everybody knows, you probably have a dear friend or loved one with diabetes or hypertension in fact fifty percent of the population in the united states has high blood pressure which is hypertension, and about one in seven individuals will suffer from diabetes at any time,” Guerra said.

Left untreated, Guerra said this can ultimately lead to kidney failure and the need for dialysis and transplant.

She said this makes those annual visits to your doctor so vital to address any underlying conditions that could cause damage to the kidneys and intervene early with lifestyle modifications and medications when needed.

And on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 FDA advisors held a second meeting to evaluate a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

The vaccine, by Glaxo Smith Kline, reduced symptomatic illness in trials.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the advisers recommended an RSV shot made by Pfizer for people 60 and older.

The FDA is expected to reach a decision by May.

And researchers have found that a food sweeter called Erythritol could increase the risk of blood clots, heart attacks, strokes and even death for some people

According to a recent study, the popular sweeter, found in many Keto-diet products, could double the risk especially for those with heart disease or diabetes.

The ingredient is commonly found in zero-calorie sweeteners like Stevia and monk fruit.

Scientists warn users to use a small amount of artificial sugar.