Miami-Dade Schools police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Police searching for 15-year-old Kaiden Gerry, who was last seen at Miami Beach Senior High School.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to detectives, Kaidyn Gerry was last seen on Wednesday at Miami Beach Senior High School.

Gerry is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and wears a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is requested to contact the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department at 305-995-2677 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.