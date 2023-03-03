New Miami Firefighters Health & Wellness Center opens

MIAMI – A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Miami Thursday morning to show off the Miami Firefighters Health and Wellness Center.

The center offers a full range of health care options, including examination rooms, physical rehabilitation services and more.

The most important aspect of the new wellness center is the special ultrasound each firefighter will undergo.

The center is fully staffed, with a doctor who can immediately explain the results of the diagnostic tests being performed.

Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said every firefighter will also get annual physicals at the new wellness center.