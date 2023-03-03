Police: Suspect killed after shooting neighbor, shooting at officers in southwest Miami-Dade

No officers were injured in a police-involved shooting early Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect was killed early Friday morning in a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Southwest 198th Street and 114th Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was walking home when a neighbor shot him multiple times for unknown reasons.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

According to authorities, the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment on the first floor as Special Response Team members and negotiators arrived at the scene.

Police said officers tried to speak with the suspect for hours and eventually had a police robot approach the suspect’s apartment, which he shot, disabling it.

Police said the suspect then shot out of the apartment at the Special Response Team members before stepping out of his apartment, continuing to shoot at them.

Police fired back at the suspect, killing him, authorities confirmed.

According to authorities, the suspect was in his mid-20s and appeared to target a random neighbor.

No officers were injured in the shooting and no one else was inside the suspect’s apartment, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police-involved shooting, per standard protocol.