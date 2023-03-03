Police: Woman arrested after fatally stabbing brother in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her brother in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police confirmed that Vanessa Daley has been arrested on a charge of murder without premeditation.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Northwest 58th Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday and found an unresponsive man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim, identified as Andrew Daley, 39, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Vanessa Daley arrived at her brother’s home and asked for an item.

Andrew Daley opened the front door and, at some point, his sister began stabbing him, authorities said.

Police said Vanessa Daley left the scene, but was found a block away where she was detained by officers.

Local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown during the investigation.

The motive behind the stabbing remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to call them at 954-497-4700.