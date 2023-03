A witness video shows when a Brightline train crashed into a car on Friday in North Miami.

The high-speed train struck the car in the area of Northeast 141 Street and Biscayne Boulevard. According to The Miami-Dade Police Department, no one was injured.

Detectives were investigating the cause of the crash and asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.