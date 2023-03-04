American Lung Association hosts 19th annual ‘Fight for Air Climb’ event at loanDepot Park

The American Lung Association hosted it's 19th annual Fight for Air Climb event at loanDepot Park Saturday.

MIAMI – The American Lung Association in South Florida hosted its 19th annual “Fight For Air Climb” at loanDepot Park on Saturday.

The event, presented by Metro-Dade Fire Rescue Local 1403, included families, firefighters, first responders and corporate teams from throughout South Florida to help provide an opportunity for engaging video, photos and interviews with participants who live with lung disease and lung cancer.

According to event organizers, the event is in its 19th year and challenges residents to climb 1,700 steps.

“Funds raised from the Fight For Air Climb, support the mission of the American Lung Association and their efforts to defeat lung cancer, champion clean air, improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, and to create a tobacco-free future,” the ALA said in a news release.

For more information, please visit: FightForAirClimb.org/Miami.