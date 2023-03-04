BSO: 11-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

Detectives are searching for missing 11-year-old Regina McGill of Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach.

Investigators said Regina McGill was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m., near the 1700th block of Northwest Third Avenue.

McGill is 5 feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on McGill’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.