Florida woman wins $2 million prize after playing lottery-scratch off

Diane McHome, 57, of Gainesville, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100x The Cash Scratch-Off game.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Florida woman turned $10 into $2 million after playing and winning the 100x The Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced Friday.

Diane McHome, 57, of Gainesville, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, she bought her ticket from Southeast Gator Liquors in her hometown.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game 100X The Cash, launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.