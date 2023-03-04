Humane Society of Broward County hosts 33rd annual ‘VCA Walk for the Animals’ event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County hosted its 33rd annual “VCA Walk for the Animals” event in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

The event took place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

Thousands of participants were seen walking along A1A to help provide awareness towards pet adoptions, community services and education in hopes to find our furry friends a forever home.

Local 10 News anchor and animal advocate Jacey Birch said that the non-profit fundraiser has almost reached its goal of bringing in $500,000.

She also participated in the event and started a fundraising page which you can view and donate here: VCA Walk for the Animals.

Birch rode on a pace car and spoke with a boy named Jupiter who encouraged everyone by saying: “Adopt don’t shop and we love our animals.”

According to Birch, “By donating to the walk, you are helping thousands of animals that come through their doors each year. Every dollar supports them as they provide veterinary care, food, shelter and much, much more to every animal they see.”

