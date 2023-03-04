Man faces murder charge after detectives find man’s body in Miami Gardens garbage bin

MIAMI – A 39-year-old man was awaiting extradition in Broward County to face charges for a December 2022 murder in Miami-Dade County, detectives announced on Friday.

Detectives accused Jason Butler of fatally shooting Nathanial Frasier George. Butler was at the Broward County main jail on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale after deputies arrested him on Wednesday, records show.

Detectives reported finding the 36-year-old victim’s decomposed body inside a trash bin on Dec. 7, near the intersection of Northwest 205 Street and 29 Avenue. in Miami Gardens. They attributed the finding to a Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers tip.

In Miami-Dade County, Butler is facing a charge of second-degree murder, records show. In Broward County, Butler is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, officers released Butler from prison on July 21, 2010, after he was convicted of an escape on June 7, 2010, when he was 26 years old.

Miami Gardens Detective Jose Rodriguez was asking anyone with information about the murder to call 305-474-1615 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Related reports