Fire erupts at townhome in Hialeah

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday morning at a townhouse in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene off West 81st Street and Eighth Avenue around 10 a.m. as heavy flames and smoke came from the townhouse.

It appears that the fire started from a vehicle that was behind the home and quickly spread.

Hialeah Fire Department officials confirmed that firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

