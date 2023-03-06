Coast Guard: Migrants on makeshift raft rescued in Florida Straits

MARATHON, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a small group of migrants Sunday as they traveled in a makeshift sailing raft in the Straits of Florida Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the agency, Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton intercepted the migrants about 60 miles off the coast of Marathon.

The agency didn’t specify where the migrants originated from.

Photos shared by the Coast Guard show four men sitting on a latticed series of tree branches tied and taped together, on top of what appeared to be a set of inner tubes, some of which were covered in a blue tarp.

The craft had a small sail and what appeared to be a boat motor.

“Unpredictable weather could have cost these people their lives,” the Coast Guard said.