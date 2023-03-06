Construction workers damage pipe causing gas leak, firefighters say

Firefighters responded to a gas leak on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters investigated a gas leak after workers struck a steel line on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The firefighters responded at about 8:35 a.m., to a home near the intersection of Southwest 20 Street and 12 Avenue in the River Oaks neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a gas leak on Monday in Fort Lauderdale. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

After firefighters found that workers had damaged a two-inch steel natural gas line during a construction project, the city’s hazardous materials team and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel worked together to stop the leak.

TECO Gas workers also responded after firefighters secured the scene, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.