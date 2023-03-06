Miami-Dade man accused of striking woman with machete while ordering her to clean his room

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 55-year-old man Sunday who they said battered a woman, forced her to clean up his room and refused to allow her to leave the house.

Lee Herbert Jenkins faces charges of armed kidnapping, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest report, Jenkins struck the victim in the face with a wet towel after he woke up Sunday and accused the victim of misplacing his stuff at the home in the 1800 block of Northwest 68th Street.

The victim told police she tried to leave the home several times, but Jenkins stopped her and ordered her to clean his room.

The woman began to pick up the room, but then ran out the front door when she saw that Jenkins was distracted, police said.

According to the arrest report, the woman flagged down a passing vehicle and begged to be allowed in.

Police said the driver let her inside but then told her to get out after Jenkins approached the vehicle and put his hand on his waistband, implying that he had a gun.

Jenkins then grabbed a partial fence pole and threatened to bash the victim with it, authorities said.

Police said the victim complied with Jenkins’ demands to go back inside, and once inside the home, he grabbed a machete and began to strike the victim with the flat side of it on her legs, left arm and right thumb.

According to his arrest report, Jenkins then ordered the victim to finish cleaning his room and then walked out of the room, leaving his cellphone behind.

Police said the victim called 911 and responding officers found her screaming from behind a cardboard box as Jenkins was pulling on her.

Jenkins was then taken into custody.

Records show Jenkins was previously convicted of battery in Miami-Dade County in March 2022.

He was also found guilty of felony battery in Escambia County.

Police said Jenkins declined to provide a statement to detectives.