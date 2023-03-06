Principal: Student facing ‘appropriate consequences’ after threat at Broward school

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An unfounded threat led to a police presence at a Broward County school Friday and now district officials say a student is facing consequences.

Broward deputies responded to Crystal Lake Middle School in Pompano Beach Friday morning after a student reportedly made a threat to the school.

On Monday, Broward County Public Schools officials released a message sent to parents by Earnest Toliver, the school’s principal, on the day of the incident.

“Students reported hearing another student making a threat toward our school. We immediately worked with law enforcement to investigate,” Toliver said in the message. “It was determined there was no actual danger to our campus. The student who made the threat is facing appropriate consequences.”

The message doesn’t specify what those consequences were.

“Parents: I want to assure you that we take all threats seriously,” Toliver said. “Please speak to your child. Even if they think it is a joke, there will be serious consequences for making a threat. Safety is our number one priority.”

On the same day, police arrested a student at another Broward school, Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School, after authorities said the boy made a false bomb threat.

Parents recently protested after the presence of shotgun shells forced two lockdowns at another Broward school: Weston’s Cypress Bay High School.