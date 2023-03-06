Superstar actor Nicolas Cage accepts award at Miami Film Festival

There was some real star power over the weekend at the Miami Film Festival.

MIAMI – There was some real star power over the weekend at the Miami Film Festival.

The one and only Nicolas Cage was turning heads Sunday night at the Miami-Dade College Wolfson Auditorium.

That’s where he received the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers award for putting his iconic stamp on roles in films like Moonstruck, Face-off and Con Air.

Of course Local 10 News had to ask him if he had a favorite role that he’s played.

“I think that’s subjective, it depends upon the audience, what they choose,” he said. “There’s a little bit, of something, hopefully, for everybody. Personally for me, I like Pig, Face-off, Vampires Kiss and Bringing Out the Dead.”

Cage’s uncle, the amazing director Francis Ford Coppola, previously received the same award, so now it appears to be a family thing.

The 40th Annual Miami Film Festival runs through Sunday, March 12.