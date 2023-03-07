Deputies identify victims of Pompano Beach convenience store shooting

Deputies identified the victims of a recent shooting as Dayvona Johnson and Delana James.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies released the identities of two murder victims on Tuesday in Broward County after finding a Jeep that was involved amid the search for suspects deemed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Dayvona Johnson, Delana James, a teenage boy, and a man were shot at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26, in a convenience store in Pompano Beach, according to deputies. James, who was pregnant, and Johnson didn’t survive.

Johnson, 35, who lived nearby along Fifth Terrace, and James, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, didn’t know each other when they were shot in the store at the intersection of Northwest 27 Avenue and Fourth Street.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the victims to Broward Health North where they were pronounced dead.

Deputies were asking anyone with information to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Detectives are searching for the killers of Dayvona Johnson and Delana James. (BSO)

