Friends drive man to hospital after he’s shot in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that left one man injured.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 14th Street.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the police department, said the victim’s friends drove him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.