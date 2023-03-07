He illegally dumped ‘sludge’ with dad, cops say, now Dade man charged for 2nd time in months

Mugshot of Dayron Barreto following his second arrest.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The younger half of a Miami-Dade father-son duo police say were caught on camera twice in less than a year illegally dumping waste has been arrested in connection to the second incident, police said Tuesday.

His arrest comes more than a month after his father once again faced felony charges.

Julio Barreto, 51, and his son, Dayron Barreto, 25, were first arrested in June after police said the vacuum truck operators were recorded dumping dirty water into a Doral lake.

The Barretos jointly run and are the only employees of South Florida Vac-Con Service, according to business and arrest records.

According to arrest records, the two were on a pre-trial diversion program for that incident when, in January, when they were busted again illegally dumping wastewater, this time near a set of southwest Miami-Dade railroad tracks.

About three months before the second incident, the pair had attended a training with other liquid waste haulers regarding proper waste disposal, police said.

Miami-Dade police arrested Julio Barreto days after the Jan. 27 incident and arrested Dayron Barreto Monday.

2022 mugshots of Dayron Barreto, 25, left, and Julio Barreto, 51, right. (MDCR)

Police said Julio Barreto was the one seen on camera doing the dumping; his son was behind the wheel of the 2001 Sterling pump truck.

According to an arrest report, the “wet sludge” the two dumped into the ground tested positive for carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons up to 35 times the cleanup target limit.

Police said cellphone data placed Dayron Barreto in the area of Southwest 143rd Court, the scene of the crime.

Like his father, he faces felony littering and willful disregard for the environment charges.

He’s also been charged with two misdemeanors.