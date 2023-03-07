Homicide suspect fatally shot by police in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police fatally shot a homicide suspect from Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the suspect was found Tuesday morning driving a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck, but he sped away after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

“Our officers located the subject, a brief pursuit ensued, thereafter the subject stopped in this area and engaged our police officers, and our officers took the action that they felt was necessary to defend themselves,” Police Chief Patrick Lynn said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The suspect, who was shot by several officers, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

According to a high-ranking law enforcement source, the suspect is 41-year-old Manuel Sanabria. Investigators with Port St. Lucie police said it was just after 7 p.m. Monday that Sanabria was involved in a fatal shooting in which a man was fatally shot inside of a vehicle.

Police said the suspect then fled in his silver Dodge RAM truck.

“We received information that a white male subject operating a silver gray pickup truck was wanted for a homicide out of Port St. Lucie,” Lynn confirmed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, per standard protocol.