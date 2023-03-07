Man accused of threatening to kill South Florida judge

TAVERNIER, Fla. – A 40-year-old man from Tavernier was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to kill a Florida Keys judge, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a witness told deputies that he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Alexander Michael Sardinas, around 8:15 a.m. near Mile Marker 92.

Linhardt said Sardinas was on a bicycle and randomly threatened to kill a judge from the Florida Keys. The judge’s identity was not released by authorities.

According to Linhardt, Sardinas is known to deputies and he was found near Atlantic Avenue and Dove Creek Drive.

Linhardt said Sardinas told deputies the judge needed to “read the Bible.”

Sardinas was taken to jail on a charge of intimidation.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on any previous encounters Sardinas may have had with the judge.