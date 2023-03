FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police motorcycle officer was injured after being struck by a car.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon near A1A and Sebastian Street.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, according to authorities, with injures that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and it is unknown whether the driver will face any charges.