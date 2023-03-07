76º

Police: Man arrested for snatching chains off elderly victims

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 26-year-old Jose Sanz (Hollywood Police Department)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County arrested a man who was allegedly snatching chains off of elderly people.

According to Hollywood police, detectives became aware of a man stealing necklaces off of victims and taking off on a scooter.

That man was later identified as 26-year-old Jose Sanz.

Detectives took Sanz into custody on Friday.

Authorities said Sanz provided a full confession, including the locations of where he pawned some of the stolen items.

Police said detectives are working on returning the stolen items to the victims they were taken from.

