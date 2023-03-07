Threatened burrowing owl spotted on Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Miami

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after a burrowing owl, classified by the state as a threatened species, was found on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after a burrowing owl, classified by the state as a threatened species, was found on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Tuesday in Miami.

“Passengers aboard the world’s second-largest cruise ship were able to see the diminutive owl perched on exit signs, peeking through planters, and resting along railings,” the FWC said in a Facebook post.

The ship’s environmental officer welcomed Biologist Ricardo Zambrano onboard after receiving a call from Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

According to the FWC, Zabrano only had a one-hour window of time between the passengers disembarking and new passengers coming aboard for their week-long vacation to Mexico.

After two unsuccessful attempts of trying to capture the owl with mist nets, the owl was later seen sitting on the balcony of a 10th-story cabin.

The crew then stood below making noise to distract the owl as Zabrano snuck up and safely netted the owl from the railing.

After the amazing rescue, the owl was safely assisted with the disembarkation process.

Although seemingly in good health even after two weeks at sea, the FWC said the bird was transported to South Florida Wildlife Center as a precautionary measure.

Unlike most owls, burrowing owls make their nests in the ground and are often active during the day.

According to the FWC, burrowing owls are facing several threats, including trash and construction debris. However, the biggest one is the loss of habitat.

The FWC said burrowing typically finds its way out on its own if doors are left open for them to exit.

The organization urges the public to avoid trying to capture or handle the owl and to leave it to professionals.

If assistance with a burrowing owl is needed, please contact the FWC regional office here: http://bit.ly/39hcrRa.