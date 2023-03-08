2 arrested in connection with shooting on I-95 in Pompano Beach

From left: Zion Horne, 23, is accused at shooting at a car on I-95 while Bakari Dixson, 21, is accused of driving the vehicle they were in.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred last month on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach, which left two people injured, authorities announced Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 3:10 a.m. Feb. 2 in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel and Florida Highway Patrol troopers all responded to the scene.

She said one of the victims, identified only as an adult male, was transported to Broward Health North for treatment. His female passenger was also hospitalized.

The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

According to Grossman, detectives determined that the victims’ 2020 Tesla Performance Model Y was getting onto the southbound lanes of I-95 from Sample Road when they were shot.

She said the suspects were traveling in a light-colored Audi when they pulled up to the driver’s side of the Tesla and fired multiple shots at the victims.

The suspects then fled southbound, she said.

Grossman said detectives later identified the shooter as Zion Horne, 23, of Miramar, and the driver as Bakari Dixson, 21, of Miramar.

Both suspects were arrested Monday by BSO’s SWAT team at a home in Miramar.

Grossman said a stolen gun was found inside the home.

Horne and Dixson were arrested on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.