Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

NAPLES, Fla. – A 66-year-old woman claimed her $1 million winnings this week after playing the 300X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday.
Karen Landy, of Naples, claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Tallahassee office.
According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.
Landy purchased her winning ticket from a Publix in her hometown.
The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
“The $30 game, 300X THE CASH, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”
